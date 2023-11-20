KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Key Fed Official Sees Possible “Golden Path” Toward Lower Inflation Without A Recession

November 20, 2023 12:53PM PST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, suggested that the economy appears to be on what he calls the “golden path,” another term for what economists often term a “soft landing,” in which the Fed would curb inflation without causing a deep recession.

“Any time we’ve had a serious cut to the inflation rate, it’s come with a major recession,” Goolsbee said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“And so the golden path is a … bigger soft landing than conventional wisdom believes has ever been possible. I still think it is possible.”

At the same time, he cautioned: “I haven’t moved so far as to say that that’s what my prediction is.”

