Kevin James With Some Poignant COVID-19 Comedy
By Cooper Banks
The “culture wars” have transitioned quite seamlessly into the era of COVID-19, but it’s still a great place to mine for laughs.
We can see the various ways culture groups have emerged amidst this crisis.
There are the mask-wearing, cough and sneeze shaming, latex glove protected folks. These folks consider public health figureheads like Dr. Anthony Fauci to be the “final authority” on all things COVID-19. This group might be taking Coronavirus protective measures too seriously.
Then there are the “I’m gonna do whatever I want, this virus isn’t even real” type folks. These are the folks who think “the evil Dr. Fauci” is trying to take over the world. This group might be taking Coronavirus protective measures too lightly.
And then there are the people caught in the middle, who just kinda…get caught doing the “wrong thing” from time to time. This video is from this “middle ground” perspective, so you’ll have to keep that in mind as you watch, but it’s pretty dang funny, so stick with it all the way through.
Pretty nice work here from long-time “King of Queens” star Kevin James;