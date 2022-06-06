      Weather Alert

Kevin Hart To Play Portland

Jun 6, 2022 @ 11:33am

PORTLAND, Ore. – Fan favorite actor and comedian Kevin Hart will play Portland this fall.

He’s bringing his “Reality Check Tour” to Moda Center December 3rd.

On top of being nominated for a Grammy and several Emmy’s, Time Magazine named him one of its 100 most influential people in the world in 2015.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

