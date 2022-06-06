Kevin Hart To Play Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – Fan favorite actor and comedian Kevin Hart will play Portland this fall.
He’s bringing his “Reality Check Tour” to Moda Center December 3rd.
On top of being nominated for a Grammy and several Emmy’s, Time Magazine named him one of its 100 most influential people in the world in 2015.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
New shows & Cities are all listed on https://t.co/8HUDffvIbN Let’s gooooooooo!!!!! I told you that I would be hitting every ARENA POSSIBLE!!!!!! #RealityCheck
— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) June 6, 2022
