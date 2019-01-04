Kevin Hart Back In?

Ellen DeGeneres is defending Kevin Hart in the wake of his homophobic tweets. She’ll have him on our show today as a way to repair the damage between him and the Oscar’s Academy. Ellen says….she forgives him for what he said about gays a decade ago….She called the Academy.

Kevin Hart was slammed on social media and he couldn’t take it.

He hasn’t committed but the debate is on.

The Oscar awards are set for February 24th.

