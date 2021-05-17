      Weather Alert

Kent Police Investigating Deadly Hookah Lounge Shooting

May 17, 2021 @ 10:23am
KENT, Wash. (AP) – Kent police are investigating a fatal shooting at a hookah lounge that occurred early Sunday.

Police arrived at North Washington Ave. following a 911 call of a shooting inside the Lux Hookah Lounge. The initial caller provided little information and hung up without answering questions.

When police arrived they found a 28-year-old man from Auburn with multiple gunshot wounds.

They tried to revive him until medics arrived, but the victim did not survive.

A second man, a 23-year-old Kent man, was shot in the hand and is in stable condition.

