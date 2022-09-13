KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Ken Starr, Whose Probe Led To Clinton Impeachment, Dies

September 13, 2022 2:07PM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and a prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, died Tuesday at age 76, his family says.

In a probe that lasted five years, Starr looked into fraudulent real estate deals involving a long-time Clinton associate, delved into the removal of documents from the office of deputy White House counsel Vincent Foster after his suicide and assembled evidence of Clinton’s sexual encounters with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern.

In 2020, he was recruited to help represent President Donald Trump in the nation’s third impeachment trial.

