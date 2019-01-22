Kelso Worker Shot Dead During Armed Robbery

Cowlitz County, Washington – We’re following breaking news out of Kelso, Washington. Where an employee at a corner store was shot and killed during an armed robbery this morning. It happened at Holt’s Quik Chek store just after 4am. The one victim was the only worker there. Police are searching for the suspect. He’s described as a black or dark skinned man.

He drove off in a newer white four door sedan.

Police believe there may have been others inside the get away car. If you know anything call police right away.

