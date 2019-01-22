Kelso Worker Shot Dead During Armed Robbery

Cowlitz County, Washington – We’re following breaking news out of Kelso, Washington. Where an employee at a corner store was shot and killed during an armed robbery this morning. It happened at Holt’s Quik Chek store just after 4am. The one victim was the only worker there. Police are searching for the suspect. He’s described as a black or dark skinned man.
He drove off in a newer white four door sedan.
Police believe there may have been others inside the get away car. If you know anything call police right away.
On January 22nd at approximately 4:12 AM Holt’s Quik Chek, located at 400 Cowlitz Way in Kelso was robbed. During the robbery, the suspect shot and killed the only employee at the time.
The suspect is believed to be a black, or dark skinned, male but he was utilizing a hat and bandana to cover his head and face. See attached photo.
The suspect vehicle is described as a newer white four door sedan. There are believed to be otther occupants of the vehicle at the time of the robbery. Photo of suspect vehicle attached.
The victim name is not being released at this time pending family notifications.
The incident is still under investigation and no other details will be released at this time.
We are asking for help from the public in identifying the vehicle or suspect.