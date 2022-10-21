UPDATED: Kelso High School On Lockdown On Reports Of A Gun On Campus

Courtesy: MGN

UPDATE as of 6:27pm – Kelso Police say that they responded to the threat, initiated via text message and image, of a firearm possibly inside Kelso High School. No firearm was found.

UPDATE as of 4:30pm – Kelso Police responded to a threat of a possible firearm inside Kelso High School this afternoon. A group effort from Kelso and Longview Police Departments, as well as the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office evacuated and secured the students, then thoroughly searched the school. There was no report of a firearm being discharged, no credible information that any student was in possession of a firearm, and no injuries were reported. All students are safe and are currently being released to their parents, or to public transportation.

Kelso School District has canceled all weekend activities due to the threat today. This includes any and all sports practices and games, which include tonight’s homecoming football game, as well as the dance associated with it. The school says they will reschedule the dance for a later date.

Kelso, WA. — The Longview-Kelso school district says at around 1:00 pm Friday, Kelso High School was apprised of a firearm on campus. Kelso Police, Longview Police, and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies all responded to the school. Upon arrival, there was no active threat to students and no injuries have been reported.

Law enforcement is currently evacuating the school. Parents or guardians are asked to NOT go directly to Kelso High School to avoid traffic congestion and to expedite a safe and secure pick up of students.

Pick up instructions:

For parents picking up students, please park at Tam O’Shanter Park then walk to the South Gym to pick up your student. Please bring identification.

Busing information:

School buses will arrive at Kelso High at approximately 4:00 pm to transport students riding the bus.

All evening activities, including football and Homecoming, are canceled.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.