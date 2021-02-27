      Weather Alert

Keizer woman killed in I-5 Crash Friday Night

Feb 27, 2021 @ 7:33am

Friday evening around 5:30 pm, Oregon State Police Troopers were called out to a three car crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 270.

Early investigation reveals that 59 year old Norma Palacios was heading northbound when her car started to change lanes and collided an SUV being driven by 52 year old Arnold Brown of Albany.

Palacios car then collided with an SUV being driven by Paul Tallman of Eugene.

Palacios was pronounced dead.

There were no other serious industries.

Popular Posts
Nearly All Power Restored From Storm-Related Outages
How is Sheila Jackson-Lee pushing to trample your 2nd amendment rights?
COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Conference of Small Northwest Colleges Cleared For Indoor Athletic Events
Man Killed After Being Hit By Several Vehicles On I-5 In Ridgefield