Keizer woman killed in I-5 Crash Friday Night
Friday evening around 5:30 pm, Oregon State Police Troopers were called out to a three car crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 270.
Early investigation reveals that 59 year old Norma Palacios was heading northbound when her car started to change lanes and collided an SUV being driven by 52 year old Arnold Brown of Albany.
Palacios car then collided with an SUV being driven by Paul Tallman of Eugene.
Palacios was pronounced dead.
There were no other serious industries.