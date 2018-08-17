Keizer Rape Arrest Highlights Bigger Problem In Salem Area

Keizer, Oregon – Police have arrested a suspect in the rapes of three Keizer teenagers. This comes at the same time, as a disturbing new report about sex crimes in Oregon. Police say 20 year old Joseph Myers reportedly supplied teen girls, some of them runaways, with marijuana and a place to stay at his home on Gary Street. He’s at the Marion County Correctional Facility on 24 counts of rape. Investigators think it has been going on for years, and there may be more victims.

In August of 2018, the Keizer Police Department conducted an investigation into alleged sexual offenses involving a twenty year-old male, identified as Joseph Myers, and multiple female juveniles, 14-15 years of age, some of whom were runaways. Several female juveniles were interviewed and three of them disclosed having an intimate relationship with Mr. Myers, who reportedly supplied them with marijuana and a place to stay at his residence on Gary Street NE in Keizer, OR.

Mr. Myers was arrested on August 15, 2018, and was lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility on 24 counts of Rape in the Third Degree, 15 counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, 2 counts of Sodomy in the Third Degree, 15 counts of Delivery of Marijuana to a Minor, and 24 counts of Contributing to Sexual Delinquency of a Minor. Detectives have reasons to believe this conduct by Mr. Myers has been taking place for the past several years and there may be more victims. Anyone with information on unidentified victims is encouraged to come forward and contact Detective Avetisyan at 503-856-3514.