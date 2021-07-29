Keizer Police Exchange Gunfire With Suspect Who Later Killed Pedestrian

KEIZER, Ore. — Police say a suspect shot at them and officers fired back in Keizer on Wednesday night. The shooter then hit and killed a pedestrian while fleeing.
Officers just after 8:30pm were called to a suspicious vehicle behind a business at River Road and Dearborn Road that turned out to be stolen. Two people were inside.
The shooter took off in the vehicle and hit and killed a person crossing the street near the intersection of River Road and Cummings Lane. The victim has not been identified.
Officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle near Cherry Ave. and Salem Parkway and arrested him after a standoff. He was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds, but has not yet been identified.
Six officers with Keizer Police who were involved are on leave per protocol while an outside investigation by Oregon State Police is completed.