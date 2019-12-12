Keizer In N Out Burger Opens Today
Keizer, Ore. – Today is the big day local burger lovers have been waiting for. The California based burger chain is opening it’s location in Keizer today. In N Out Burger has been hard at work getting things ready to open their latest spot in Keizer. The City has been busy too. We talked with Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark, she says the city is ready, but it’s the biggest event they’ve seen in awhile, even rivaling crowds that were there for the 2017 Solar Eclipse. She also tells us the burger chain has worked out a deal with the Minor league baseball team the Volcanoes to handle overflow parking. Some are expecting very long lines as people flood the new burger shop for the first time today.
KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds is live at In N Out today talking with people. We’ll have more from her throughout the day. Check back for more photos and updates.
We have been talking about today’s opening of the In-N-Out Burger in Keizer for a while now, but some locally owned burger joints around Salem are hoping you don’t forget about them. The Statesman Journal reports Wayback Burgers is offering a buy one get one free deal, plus a deal to get a double cheeseburger for the price of a single. The Layback Foodshack has some specials today and so does Smashburger, The Cougar Burger and The Bo & Vine Burger Bar. So, in case the lines to the new In-N-Out Burger are a little too much for you today, you do have other local options.