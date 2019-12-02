Keizer City Council Considers In N Out Traffic Plan Tonight
Keizer, Or. – Keizer City Council will discuss a traffic plan and signage for the new In N Out Burger at its meeting tonight. The restaurant is expected to open later this month. Mayor Cathy Clark says she doesn’t have an exact date, but says ”sounds like we’re getting really close if we’re talking parking, finishing up the details on the building itself. So, once they’ve got their occupancy permit from our building department, that’s when they’ll be ready to hit go.”
The In N Out will be located at Keizer Station near I-5.