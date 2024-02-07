Keep Your Gun Rights Donate To STOP Oregon Measure 114

Keeping your second amendment rights is one of the most important issues for many Oregonians, and one of the bedrock rights America was founded on. But Measure 114 in Oregon puts that in jeopardy, and at least one legal group is fighting that fight on your behalf, but fighting legal battles costs money, so they are asking for donations from Oregonians who want to keep their legal right to bear arms from being violated, you can visit their donation page by CLICKING HERE TO DONATE