Kayakers Rescue Two From Crashed Seaplane
SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities in Washington state say two people were rescued by nearby kayakers in Lake Washington after a seaplane crashed Wednesday.
KOMO-TV reported that the Seattle Fire Department responded to the crash near Lakeside Avenue South.
Police say all of the people inside the plane were safely rescued and are being evaluated by emergency crews.
There were minor injuries. Authorities say a boom was placed around the plane after fuel was visible in the water.
The plane was later towed in closer to the Leschi waterfront.
The Seattle Police Department Harbor Unit is investigating what caused the crash.