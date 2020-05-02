Kayaker Rescued On Tualatin River
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says Friday afternoon emergency personnel were sent out on a call involving a woman trapped in a fish ladder on the Tualatin river.
The incident happened just south of interstate 205.
When crews arrived they found the woman in the water, they say she was in distress.
According to those on the scene, the woman was unable to make it to the shoreline on her own so firefighters made their way down steep terrain and pulled her to safety.
She was evaluated by medical teams and ultimately declined to go to a hospital.
Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says they believe the fact that she was wearing a life jacket saved her life.