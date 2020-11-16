Kayaker Drowns In Canyon Creek
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Deputies say a Sunriver man died after getting trapped underwater while whitewater kayaking northeast of Vancouver, Washington.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 20-year-old Blaine Davis became trapped in Canyon Creek where the creek flows into the Lewis River, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says Davis was removed from the water, and his friends tried to resuscitate him.
One friend paddled back to where they parked their cars, then drove for help.
The other stayed behind to continue lifesaving efforts. Authorities in a rescue boat found Davis and his friend on Canyon Creek – in a remote area the sheriff’s office said is accessible only by boat.
Davis died at the scene.