Watch Live: Kavanaugh Hearing at 7am

Washington, DC – Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford will testify on sex assault allegations during a public hearing this morning. FM News 101 KXL will carry it live on the air once it starts around 7am PST.

The latest woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault may have Oregon ties. According to the website Heavy.Com, a woman named Julie Swetnick was sued in the year 2000 by a company she worked for in Portland called Webtrends. The civil suit against her may have had something to do with defamation. The suit was later dismissed by the company.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley is making a last minute attempt to stop Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court. Merkley is going to the courts to put off the confirmation vote of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. In a Senate floor speech Merkley dropped Alexander Hamilton’s name when talking about the separation of powers. Merkley agrees the President has the power to nominate who he wants, but Merkley later said in a conference call that the refusal of the President to release Kavanaugh’s records puts us in uncharted waters. Merkley’s has now filed the lawsuit that asks the courts to stop the confirmation process until Kavanaugh’s full record is publicly available.