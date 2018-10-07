Katt Williams Arrested In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Micah “Katt” Williams was arrested in Portland by Port of Portland Police Officers after

investigating an assault that occurred on 10.05.18 at about 23:13 hours at Atlantic Aviation, located at

8089 NE Airport Way in Portland, OR.

Summary report of Investigation Katt Williams arrest

Williams allegedly assaulted the driver of a town car after an argument about transporting Williams

and his dog to a performance at the Moda Center. The victim sustained minor injuries to the face

including swelling and cuts. The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Williams left the scene of the assault prior to police arrival in another vehicle, not the town car he was

scheduled to be transported in.

Williams was located Saturday morning and after further investigation, he was booked into the Multnomah

County Detention Center for Assault in the Fourth Degree. It was also discovered Williams had an out

of state warrant for which he was also arrested.

This case has been referred to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.