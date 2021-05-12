Kate Brown’s New Announcement To Oregon ‘Your Body, My Choice’
It should make us glad that the Democrats have double standards, because else, they’d have no standards at all.
Ask Kate Brown about women’s health issues and you’ll hear the usual “our bodies, our selves” stuff
And yet yesterday, the Governor announced her plans to engage in extortion against millions of people in the state of Oregon.
She threatens until the whole state hits 70% vaccination, she’s keeping the limits on…which means the emergency powers she’s laid claim to for more than a year…in violation of state law and the state constitution, by the way.
The pandemic is waning before our very eyes.
Hospitalizations: down, deaths: down, infection is down.
Vaccination growing so fast some shot sites are already announcing shut down plans.
Medical folks know better how to treat the ‘Rona and citizens have learned how to avoid it.
Texas opened up 2 months ago and has its lowest hospitalizations in 11 months.
Bottom line for Governor Kate Brownshirt…she’s about to lose her excuse for dictatorial powers. So she has a demand for the whole state…do as she says or she keeps the screws on.
If you want a visual, think of Gollum in Lord of the Rings. Kate in her Governor’s mansion stroking that ring and repeating “my precious”
View Lockdown Brown’s announcement here: https://www.kgw.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/oregon-governor-kate-brown-covid-vaccinations-reopen-economy/283-1052dde7-0285-4bb6-86a8-509c1e8528b7
The post Kate Brown’s New Announcement To Oregon ‘Your Body, My Choice’ appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.