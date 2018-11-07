Kate Beats Knute

Governor Kate Brown addresses the crowd after winning re-election during election night in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has been re-elected, winning her first full term as leader of the Pacific Northwest state.

Brown bested Republican Knute Buehler, who proved to be a strong challenger in a state where the GOP has a difficult time winning high-profile offices.

Brown was first appointed governor in February 2015 after John Kitzhaber resigned. She easily was elected in her own right in 2016 to finish out the term of John Kitzhaber, who resigned amid accusations of influence peddling involving his fiancee.

The 58-year-old Brown was a long-time state lawmaker before becoming secretary of state in 2009.