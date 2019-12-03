Kamala Harris Drops Presidential Bid
California Senator Kamala Harris is notifying her staff that she’s dropping out of the Democratic race for President.
The one-time prosecutor told staff on a conference call that she will release a video soon with the announcement.
Harris’ campaign was struggling to raise money and rise in the polls of a crowded field.
In a poll released this week, Harris was at two-percent among Democratic voters and had been passed by a late entrant, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.