Kamala Harris Drops Presidential Bid

Dec 3, 2019 @ 10:20am

California Senator Kamala Harris is notifying her staff that she’s dropping out of the Democratic race for President.

The one-time prosecutor told staff on a conference call that she will release a video soon with the announcement.

Harris’ campaign was struggling to raise money and rise in the polls of a crowded field.

In a poll released this week, Harris was at two-percent among Democratic voters and had been passed by a late entrant, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

