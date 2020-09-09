      Weather Alert
Wildfires, Winds Knock Out Power To Tens Of Thousands

Kaiser Permanente Northwest

Sep 9, 2020 @ 6:04am

Kaiser Permanente Northwest – Closed. Sept. 9: Kaiser Permanente responds to fires and extreme weather in Mid-Valley
Kaiser Permanente is closely monitoring the wildfires in the Mid-Willamette Valley. Our top priority is the safety of our patients, members, employees, and community.

Today, Sept. 9, we are taking the following actions:
The Keizer Station Medical Office is closed today. The following Dental offices are closed today: Valley River, Skyline, and North Lancaster. Patient appointments are being rescheduled. UPDATE

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro