Kaiser Permanente Northwest
Kaiser Permanente Northwest – Closed. Sept. 9: Kaiser Permanente responds to fires and extreme weather in Mid-Valley
Kaiser Permanente is closely monitoring the wildfires in the Mid-Willamette Valley. Our top priority is the safety of our patients, members, employees, and community.
Today, Sept. 9, we are taking the following actions:
The Keizer Station Medical Office is closed today. The following Dental offices are closed today: Valley River, Skyline, and North Lancaster. Patient appointments are being rescheduled. UPDATE