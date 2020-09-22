      Weather Alert

Kaiser Launches Drive-Thru Flu Shots

Sep 22, 2020 @ 12:18pm

PORTLAND, Ore.– Seven locations within the Kaiser Permanente Health Care System will be offering  Drive-Thru and walk options for getting Flu shots this year.  Members can receive their shots quickly and easily at no cost.

The Clinics start Saturday October 3rd and run through the entire month.  Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Katie Sharff comments she’s hoping for a great response. “It offers patients a safe option in light of COVID-19 restrictions.”

The medical community is encouraging all of us to get a flu shot this year with the pandemic continuing the fear is more of us will need hospital care.  Especially if a vaccine for Covid-19 hasn’t been found yet.

TAGS
at risk drive-thru flu Kaiser Permanente shots
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro