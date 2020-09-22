Kaiser Launches Drive-Thru Flu Shots
PORTLAND, Ore.– Seven locations within the Kaiser Permanente Health Care System will be offering Drive-Thru and walk options for getting Flu shots this year. Members can receive their shots quickly and easily at no cost.
The Clinics start Saturday October 3rd and run through the entire month. Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Katie Sharff comments she’s hoping for a great response. “It offers patients a safe option in light of COVID-19 restrictions.”
The medical community is encouraging all of us to get a flu shot this year with the pandemic continuing the fear is more of us will need hospital care. Especially if a vaccine for Covid-19 hasn’t been found yet.