K-9 Takes Bite Out Of Crime In Clark County

Clark County, Washington A police K-9 took a bite out of crime in Clark county early this morning. Literally. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary at the Keep Safe Self Storage on Northeast 95th around three am. They caught one suspect red handed in the act. But a second suspect took off. K-9 officer Jango caught him. That suspect had to be treated at the hospital for a dog bite. Both men were booked into jail.

On 12/6/18 at about 0300 hours Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress at 1005 NE 95th St, the Keepsafe Self Storage. Upon arrival Deputies observed suspects on scene and one was taken into custody without incident. A second suspect fled to the south. Deputy Boyle and K9 Jango tracked and located the second suspect. That suspect was taken into custody then transported to an area hospital where he was treated for a dog bite. Both suspects were booked at the Clark County Jail.

Two years ago, Jango was one of two police K-9’s to receive bullet proof vests thanks to a fundraiser by a Vancouver man. Aaron Tyger led the fundraiser. It took just one day to raise the money for the dogs. Each vest cost about two grand. Read more:

Clark County Sheriff’s Office K9’s Jango (pictured L) & Ringo (R) have received body armor

Clark County Sheriff’s Office K9’s Ringo & Jango have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9’s Ringo & Jango’s vests are sponsored by a fundraiser headed by Aaron Tyger of Vancouver, WA. K9 Ringo’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In loving memory of K9 Lucky”. K9 Jango’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In loving memory of K9 Kane”. The Sheriff’s Office greatly appreciates the generous donations from our community that helped make the purchase of these potentially lifesaving vests possible!

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 1,700 protective vests, in 49 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over 1.6 million dollars. All vests are custom made in the USA by Armor Express in Central Lake, MI.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $1,050.00. Each vest has a value between $1,795 – $2,234 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.