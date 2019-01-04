K-9 Catches Suspect – Caught On Camera!
By Jacob Dean
|
Jan 4, 2019 @ 10:51 AM

Washington County, Oregon – Video courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

 

K-9 STARK CAPTURES CAR PROWLER IN BETHANY, STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED (PHOTO)

On Friday, January 4, 2018, at 2:33 a.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of car prowlers in the 6000 block of Northwest Calypso Terrace in Bethany. A community member reported that three people were trying to enter a vehicle and later seen running away.

Corporal Micah Akin and his partner, K-9 Stark, responded to assist. After 15 minutes of searching, Stark located Ramon Zendejas-Holt, 19 of Portland, hiding in a residential backyard.

In his possession, deputies located a wallet they later learned had been stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked nearby. Deputies were able to find the owner of the wallet and return it.

Deputies located Mr. Zendejas-Holt’s Volkswagen sedan nearby‎, which was occupied by two females. Inside the vehicle, deputies located a large quantity of foreign currency, which they believe was likely stolen from an unlocked vehicle, as well.

Mr. Zendejas-Holt was arrested on charges of unlawful entry motor vehicle, three-degree theft, and an outstanding felony warrant. Additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the recovered foreign currency is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office encourages the community to follow the 9PM Routine. Every night at 9:00 p.m., lock up property, turn on lights and bring in valuables to reduce the likelihood of falling victim to property crimes.

Body camera video from the K-9 track can be viewed and downloaded here.

