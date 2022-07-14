Juvenile Shooting Suspect Shot And Killed By Salem Police

SALEM, Ore. – A teenage boy wanted in two shootings was shot and killed by Salem Police officers late Wednesday afternoon after they say he pulled a gun.
Officers were attempting to arrest the suspect for his involvement in the March 18th shooting at the Salem Center Mall that wounded another juvenile and the June 13th shooting downtown in the parking lot next to Columbia Bank that injured a 20-year-old.
The teen was contacted by police in a parked car on Oak Park Drive NE at Somerset Drive NE and pulled a gun. There was an exchange of gunfire that killed the suspect and wounded an officer. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.
The officers involved are identified as Officer Brian Frazzini, Officer Erick Hernandez, Officer Ryan Morris and Officer Adam Waite who each have been between 14-20 years of law enforcement service. They are on administrative leave per department policy.
Oregon State Police are now the lead investigators of the shooting.