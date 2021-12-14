      Weather Alert

Juvenile Killed In Crash Into Camas Home, Two Others Injured

Dec 14, 2021 @ 11:24am

CAMAS, Wash. — A juvenile died and two others were injured when the car they were in crashed into a house on Tuesday morning while on their way to school.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle went off the road, hit a fence and a house at Southeast Norse Road and 280th Court around 8:15.

A passenger was critically injured and died at the hospital.  There’s no word on the conditions of the driver and other passenger.  Nobody inside the home was injured.

Investigators say it’s unknown if weather was to blame.

TAGS
Camas Clark County traffic fatality Washington
Popular Posts
FDA Expands Pfizer COVID Booster, Opens Extra Dose To Age 16
Supreme Court Won't Stop Texas Abortion Ban, But Lets Clinics Sue
Armed Carjacker Shot By Police On I-5 In North Portland Is Identified
Armed Intruder Shot & Killed By Resident In SE Portland
Seattle City Councilmember Recalled
Connect With Us Listen To Us On