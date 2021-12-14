Juvenile Killed In Crash Into Camas Home, Two Others Injured

CAMAS, Wash. — A juvenile died and two others were injured when the car they were in crashed into a house on Tuesday morning while on their way to school.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle went off the road, hit a fence and a house at Southeast Norse Road and 280th Court around 8:15.
A passenger was critically injured and died at the hospital. There’s no word on the conditions of the driver and other passenger. Nobody inside the home was injured.
Investigators say it’s unknown if weather was to blame.