Juvenile Dies in Eastern Oregon Crash

Aug 27, 2019 @ 2:56pm

BURNS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a juvenile has died and three others were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in eastern Oregon.

The Oregon State Police say authorities responded to the crash at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 20 in Harney County.

Police say 28-year-old Moriah Shackelford of La Pine was driving west in a GMC Acadia when the vehicle left the road and hit a raised driveway, causing the vehicle to become airborne.

Police say one juvenile died at the scene. One juvenile was flown to Portland for treatment and two others were treated locally for injuries.

Police say Shackelford suffered minor injuries.

