Juvenile Arrest For Murder at High School

(Gresham, OR) — Gresham Police say they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the murder of 55-year-old Leonard Madden on May 18th. Madden was killed in a shooting near Southeast 190th and Yamhill Street. Police had a report the suspect planned to bring a gun to Centennial High School. Police followed the suspect who was in a car with three other people. When the car pulled into the parking lot of David Douglas High School police pulled it over. The homicide suspect was taken into custody and the three other people were released. A gun was found in the car. The threat to Centennial High School turned out to be not credible. The suspect is charged with Murder in the Second Degree.