KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Juul Labs Agrees To Pay $462 Million Settlement To 6 States

April 12, 2023 10:28AM PDT
Share
Juul Labs Agrees To Pay $462 Million Settlement To 6 States
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled electronic cigarette-maker Juul Labs Inc. will pay $462 million to six states and the District of Columbia.

New York Attorney General Letitia James says Wednesday it’s the largest settlement the company has reached so far concerning its role in the youth vaping surge.

The agreement with New York, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Washington, D.C. marks the latest in a string of recent legal settlements Juul has reached across the country with cities and states.

Like some other settlements, this latest agreement includes various restrictions on the marketing, sale and distribution of the company’s vaping products.

More about:
Juul
lawsuit
settlement

Popular Posts

1

Average 30-Year Mortgage Rate Dips As Spring Season Opens
2

Alec Baldwin Co-Defendant Gets 6 Months Probation On Gun Charge
3

Minneapolis Leaders Approve Agreement To Revamp Policing
4

Person Of Interest Now Charged With Murder In Deaths Of Meshay Melendez And Her Daughter Layla
5

Oregon Lawmakers Take Aim Against The Constitution