Justin Timberlake Postpones Portland Visit

PORTLAND, Ore. – Due to bruised vocal cords, Justin Timberlake says he has to push back his Man of the Woods tour stop in Portland.

He was scheduled to perform on Friday, November 16th. Instead, he’ll be at the Moda Center on February 18th.

Tickets for the November show will be honored.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE POSTPONES MODA CENTER SHOW TO FEBRUARY 18

Tickets for previously scheduled November 16 performance honored for new date

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 14, 2018) – Unfortunately, as a result of bruised vocal cords, promoters Live Nation have announced today that the Justin Timberlake Man of The Woods performances previously scheduled in Portland (November 16th), Sacramento (November 18th) and Anaheim (November 20th) will be postponed. The Man of the Woods tour will resume in Los Angeles, November 27th at Staples Center.

Justin Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans and looks forward to seeing everyone at the rescheduled events.

Scheduling Updates:

February 18 – Moda Center, Portland Oregon – tickets for the previously scheduled November 16th performance honored at this show.

February 22 – Honda Center, Anaheim, CA – tickets for the previously scheduled November 20th performance honored at this show.

February 24 – Golden1 Center, Sacramento CA – tickets for the previously scheduled November 18th performance honored at this show.

Tickets for the previously scheduled events will be honored at the new dates in all cities.

Refunds if necessary at point of purchase.

MAN OF THE WOODS TOUR DATES

9.19.18 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

9.21.18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

9.25.18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

9.28.18 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

9.29.18 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

10.02.18 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

10.05.18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

10.09.18 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

10.11.18 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

10.13.18 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

10.15.18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

10.18.18 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10.20.18 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

10.22.18- New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11.27.18 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

11.29.18 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

12.01.18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

12.03.18 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

12.05.18 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

12.08.18 – Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center

12.10.18 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

12.13.18 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

12.14.18 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12.17.18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

12.19.18 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center (*rescheduled from 10.28.18)

12.21.18 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

12.22.18 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

1.04.19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

1.06.19 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

1.08.19 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

1.10.19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

1.12.19 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

1.15.19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

1.17.19 – Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena

1.19.19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

1.22.19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

1.24.19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

1.26.19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

1.28.19 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center (*rescheduled from 1.29.19)

1.31.19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (*rescheduled from 10.24.18)

2.06.19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place (*rescheduled from 11.4.18)

2.07.19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place (*rescheduled from 11.5.18)

2.10.19 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome (*rescheduled from 11.12.18)

2.11.19 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome (*rescheduled from 11.13.18)

2.14.19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena (*rescheduled from 11.08.18)

2.15.19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena (*rescheduled from 11.09.18)

2.18.19 – Portland, OR – Moda Center (*rescheduled from 11.16.18)

2.22.19 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center (*rescheduled from 11.20.18)

2.24.19 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center (*rescheduled from 11.18.18)

*Tickets for the previously scheduled performances honored at the rescheduled concert dates.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.JustinTimberlake.com & www.livenation.com