      Weather Alert
Fire Weather Watch In Effect For Parts Of Oregon

Justice Department Probing Postmaster Over Fundraising

Jun 3, 2021 @ 12:38pm
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Washington. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department is investigating Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over political fundraising activity at his former business.

That’s according to a spokesman for DeJoy.

And The Washington Post reports that federal authorities in recent weeks have subpoenaed DeJoy and interviewed current and former employees of DeJoy and his business.

DeJoy is a wealthy former logistics executive.

He’s been mired in controversy since taking over the Postal Service last summer and putting in place policy changes that delayed mail before the 2020 election, when there was a crush of mail-in ballots.

TAGS
DeJoy investigation Postmaster
Popular Posts
GOP Blocks Bipartisan Probe of Deadly Jan. 6 Riot at Capitol
Biden, GOP Senator To Meet As Infrastructure Deadline Looms
Idaho Governor Nixes Lieutenant Governor's Mask-Mandate Ban
Hillsboro man killed in motorcycle crash on Friday
376 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, 1 New Death
Connect With Us Listen To Us On