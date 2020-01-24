Justice Department: PPB ‘In Compliance’ With Settlement Agreement
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – U.S. Justice Department lawyers on Friday said they’ve found the Portland Police Bureau in substantial compliance with 190 reforms required as part of a city settlement adopted six years ago.
The settlement came after a federal investigation determined officers used excessive force against people with mental illness.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that now that a community oversight group is staffed and has met regularly for over a year, the Justice Department said the city meets the settlement’s accountability requirements.
The bureau also has instituted needed changes to its use of force policies, crisis intervention tactics and and other reforms, the Justice Department said.
The city must remain in compliance for one year before the settlement agreement ends.