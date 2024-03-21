KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT: Apple Has Kept An Illegal Monopoly Over Smartphones In US

March 21, 2024 10:10AM PDT
Share
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT: Apple Has Kept An Illegal Monopoly Over Smartphones In US
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Apple says a Justice Department antitrust lawsuit accusing it of engineering an illegal monopoly in smartphones in the U.S. is “wrong on the facts and the law.”

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in New Jersey.

The suit alleges Apple uses its control over the iPhone to engage in an “illegal course of conduct.”

The lawsuit is the latest example of the Justice Department’s approach to aggressive enforcement of federal antitrust law that officials say is aimed at ensuring a fair and competitive market.

Apple has defended the digital fortress known as its walled garden as a feature prized by consumers who want to protect their personal information.

More about:
Apple
Monopoly

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs Back To Nearly 7% After Two-Week Slide
2

Oregon’s Governor Lets Rapist Go Free Because He’s Too Much Hassle
3

Former President Trump's Attorneys Post Bond To Support $83.3 Million Award To Writer In Defamation Case
4

US Consumer Sentiment Ticks Down Slightly
5

Oregon Health Authority’s Director’s Comments Are Bitter Pill To Swallow