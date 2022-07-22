For years, Biden has wreaked havoc and brought havoc on our friends and allies. His gaffes are briefly embarrassing, but his actions have been profoundly harmful to America’s reputation and interests. Joe Biden has finished his trip to the Middle East, a trip he hoped would help lower our gas prices and strengthen bonds with our allies, but did he make a bad situation even worse? For more information, Lars speaks with Cliff May, who is the founder and president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD).
The post Just one more major thing Biden has destroyed appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.