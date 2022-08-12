Following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taipei, in order to appease the ChiCom bullies, Apple has reportedly asked Taiwan based supplier to label their products as being produced in mainland China. Should Taiwan lie by saying iphones are made in China just to make the ChiComms happy? For more information, Lars speaks with Brian Westbrook, who is a Tech Expert and long time friend of the show.
The post Just how far will American companies go to kow tow to communist China appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.