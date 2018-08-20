Just Blow(in’) Smoke!

What kind of impact do you think you have on all this smoke?

There’s a pretty ambitious group of folks in Spokane. They’ve planned an event and need everyone to participate. But our friends in Canada may not like it.

The event is scheduled for Friday evening, it’s called, “Blow Spokane’s Smoke to Canada.” In the FaceBook description it says, “…after much deliberation and mathematical calculation, we’ve figured that it is absolutely possible for us to blow this smoke away with high powered fans.”

The organizers hope every person will place at least five box fans on their roof, turn them on the highest setting, and aim them toward Canada, saying, “Team work makes the dream work. Let’s do this, Spokanites!”

Perhaps Portland should join in?