Jury Trials Resume In Multnomah County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Court is back in session in Multnomah County with jury trials resuming this week. Jurors have been asked to report today and Wednesday.
The first trial to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic is the State of Oregon vs. Michael Moody. Jury selection begins this morning. Moody is facing charges of rape, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, kidnapping and coercion.
The courts are considered essential under the Governor’s Executive Order and jurors are critical for the court to meet its constitutional duties.
Seating will be restricted to maintain social distancing. The courthouse is also being cleaned more thoroughly. Those who don’t have masks will be provided one. There are hand sanitizer stations available as well.
Only limited court business has been conducted the past few weeks.