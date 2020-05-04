      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Jury Trials Resume In Multnomah County

May 4, 2020 @ 7:06am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Court is back in session in Multnomah County with jury trials resuming this week.  Jurors have been asked to report today and Wednesday.

The first trial to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic is the State of Oregon vs. Michael Moody.  Jury selection begins this morning.  Moody is facing charges of rape, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, kidnapping and coercion.

The courts are considered essential under the Governor’s Executive Order and jurors are critical for the court to meet its constitutional duties.

Seating will be restricted to maintain social distancing.  The courthouse is also being cleaned more thoroughly.  Those who don’t have masks will be provided one.  There are hand sanitizer stations available as well.

Only limited court business has been conducted the past few weeks.

TAGS
court jury Michael Moody Multnomah County Multnomah County Courthouse trial
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro