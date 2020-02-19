Jury Listens To Closing Arguments In The MAX Double Murder Case
Pool photo Oregon Live
PORTLAND, Ore.–“‘I’m about to stab some M F’s That’s what the defendant said,” Jeff Howes, first assistant to the district attorney, said to the jury — laying out Christian’s actions the night before the stabbings when he is accused of assaulting Hester. “Seventeen hours later, he would stick a knife into three people’s necks.” Attorney Howes took jurors on a trip through all the events leading up to and after the stabbings. Christian wanted to “Go out with a bang. This may be a cold war but I will start it hot.” Howes went over all the charges which there are 12 and the evidence. the state maintains Jeremey Christian holds on to White Supremacist views, hating Jews, Blacks, and Muslims. It says Christian intentionally caused the deaths of Talisahn Namkai Meche and Ricky Best. He also nearly killed passenger Micah Fletcher.
If found guilty, Jeremy Christian will go to prison for life. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. He has said repeatedly he wanted his victims to die and he doesn’t feel sorry about that.