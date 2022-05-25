Jury Finds Nancy Crampton Brophy Guilty In Husband’s Murder

PORTLAND, Ore. — A jury on Wednesday afternoon returned a unanimous guilty verdict against Nancy Crampton Brophy in the trial for the murder of her husband Daniel Brophy.
Daniel was shot twice; once in the back and once in the chest early on the morning of June 2nd, 2018 at the Oregon Culinary Institute where he taught.
The judge turned the case over to the jury on Tuesday for deliberations after closing statements on Monday. The jury had to return a unanimous verdict in order for Crampton Brophy to be found guilty.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 13th.
According to investigators, Crampton Brophy murdered her husband over a nearly $1.5M insurance policy. The prosecution says 10 different life insurance policies were taken out with Nancy as the beneficiary. The couple had serious money problems and struggled to make their monthly mortgage payments. The defense argued the couple did not have lingering money issues and that Nancy loved Daniel too much to murder him.
Surveillance video from across the street shows her minivan circling the area during the 13 critical minutes around the time Dan was killed. Nancy admitted to being in the area at the time, but told jurors that she did not kill her husband.
The 71-year-old romance novelist took the stand in her own defense last week.
Jurors heard from law enforcement, family members, friends of the Brophy’s, doctors and an inmate who had been incarcerated with Crampton Brophy.
At the beginning of the proceedings, the judge tossed out a blog post that Nancy wrote 11 years ago on “How To Murder Your Husband”, saying the information was too old. Both sides agreed.
Brophy’s trial started in the first week of April and was delayed for nearly two weeks due to a COVID exposure with an alternate juror was put in place.