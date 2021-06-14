      Weather Alert

Jury Deliberations Begin In Trial Of Man Already Convicted Three Times For Same Crime

Jun 14, 2021 @ 9:59am

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) – A jury will begin deliberations Monday to determine whether Terrance Jon Irby should be convicted of murder for a fourth time in the death of James Rock.

Irby is accused of killing Rock and stealing several of his guns in 2005.

He’s been found guilty of murder in three previous trials, but each of those convictions was overturned by the state Court of Appeals on procedural grounds.

In her closing argument Friday, prosecutor Mary Ryan pointed to the severity of Rock’s injuries – indicating the violence done to him was premeditated – and to the amount of evidence pointing to Irby.

TAGS
Crime Deliberations jury
Popular Posts
Suspect Arrested In Arson At Portland Garment Factory
Suspect Released After Fight Turns Deadly In North Portland
Seattle-Area Teacher Arrested In Undercover Sex Sting
Washington Man Dies In Electric Scooter Accident
Fastly Blames Global Internet Outage On Software Bug
Connect With Us Listen To Us On