Jury Awards Former Band Students $1.4 Million After Crash
SEATTLE (AP) – A jury has awarded four former marching band students at the University of Washington more than $1.4 million after they were injured in a bus crash on their way to a football competition.
KOMO-TV reported that four students filed the lawsuit against the charter bus company MTRWestern.
Herrmann Law Group represented the student and said there was ice on the road and that the bus driver failed to slow down.
The bus did not have seatbelts.
Authorities said 45 of the 56 people on the bus were injured.
MTRWestern on Friday did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment on the jury’s award.