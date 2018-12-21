Jury Awards $540,000 to Woman Who Slipped in Biscuits Cafe

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A jury has awarded $540,000 to a woman who slipped and herniated a disk on a wet floor at Biscuits Cafe in West Linn.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jennifer Cooper was 38 when she, her husband and their teenage son went to the restaurant to celebrate the first paycheck her son had earned in July 2014.

Cooper was headed toward the restrooms when she slipped.

Cooper faulted the restaurant for failing to put up a “wet floor” sign.

Attorneys for the franchisor and the franchisee — Biscuits Cafe Franchising and Biscuits WL — contended in court papers before trial that Cooper wouldn’t be able to prove that she wasn’t at fault for failing to notice the wet floor.

Jurors found Cooper was 10 percent responsible while the restaurant was 90 percent responsible.

