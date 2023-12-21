Jury Acquits 3 Washington State Officers In Death Of A Black Man Who Told Them He Couldn’t Breathe

Defense attorney Casey Arbenz, left back to camera), defense attorney Anne Bremner, Tacoma Police Officer Timothy Rankine, defense attorney Mark Conrad, and Tacoma Police officer Matthew Collins, watch still images from a video on a computer of the arrest of Manny Ellis during the trial of Tacoma Police officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine in the killing of Ellis, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at Pierce County Superior Court, Tacoma, Wash. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A jury has cleared three Washington state police officers of all criminal charges in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who was shocked, beaten and restrained face down on a Tacoma sidewalk as he pleaded for breath.

Two of the officers — Matthew Collins, 40, and Christopher Burbank, 38 — had been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, while Timothy Rankine, 34, was charged with manslaughter. The jury found the three not guilty on all counts.

The Pierce County medical examiner ruled Ellis’ death a homicide caused by oxygen deprivation, but lawyers for the officers said a high level of methamphetamine in Ellis’ system and a heart irregularity were to blame.

Witnesses — one of whom yelled for the officers to stop attacking Ellis — and a doorbell surveillance camera captured video of parts of the encounter the night of March 3, 2020. The video showed Ellis with his hands up in a surrender position as Burbank shot a Taser at his chest and Collins wrapped an arm around his neck from behind.

The officers later told investigators that Ellis attacked them and was violent. Witnesses testified that they saw no such thing.