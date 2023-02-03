Jupiter’s Moon Count Jumps To 92, Most In Solar System

This photo made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, on June 27, 2019. On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, scientists said they have discovered 12 new moons around the gas giant, putting the total count at a record-breaking 92. That's more than any other planet in our solar system. (NASA, ESA, A. Simon/Goddard Space Flight Center, M.H. Wong/University of California, Berkeley via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Astronomers have discovered 12 new moons around Jupiter, putting the total count at a record-breaking 92.

That’s more than any other planet in our solar system.

Saturn, the one-time leader, comes in a close second with 83 confirmed moons.

The Jupiter moons were added recently to a list kept by the International Astronomical Center’s Minor Planet Center.

Researchers discovered the moons using telescopes in Chile and Hawaii in 2021 and 2022, and confirmed the orbits with follow-up observations.