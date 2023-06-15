KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Juneteenth Black Rodeo in Portland

June 15, 2023 7:18AM PDT
Americans will soon celebrate Juneteenth, marking the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free in 1865. And for the first time in Portland…the 8 Seconds Juneteenth rodeo is coming to the Portland Expo Center on Saturday.  Hear the story here:

 

 

Ivan McClellan, Rodeo Producer & Portland-based Photographer

Ivan McClellan , a Portland Based Professional Photographer, has been shooting and documenting Black Cowboy culture since 2015, and he’s ready to bring that knowledge to the Pacific Northwest.

The Eight Seconds Rodeo will give away $60,000 in prize money for the events.  Attendees will also have music entertainment from DJ O.G. One, the Portland Trailblazers’ Official DJ, along with numerous food and apparel vendors.

For more info on this historic rodeo in the Rose City, you can head to 8 Seconds Rodeo.

