      Weather Alert

Junction City Man Sentenced To 204 Years In Prison

Apr 7, 2021 @ 3:16pm

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. (AP) – A Junction City man who was convicted of nearly two dozen charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a child has been sentenced to 204 years in prison.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports Michael Long was sentenced Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court.

A jury found him guilty in February of 10 counts of sexual abuse, five counts of encouraging child sexual abuse, three counts of unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of sodomy and strangulation.

Investigators began investigating Long, who was then living in Tangent, after they were told he had inappropriate interactions with a middle school-aged girl on Facebook.

That investigation uncovered a second victim involving a girl of elementary school age.

TAGS
204 Years Junction City Linn County prison Sentence
Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Day 8: Former Officer Derek Chauvin's Trial In George Floyd's Death
Victims Identified In Gresham Motel Shooting, Third Suspect Arrested
Man hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in Downtown Portland
Governor Kate Brown Warns Of 4th Surge Of Virus, Families Of Frontline Workers Soon Eligible For Vaccine