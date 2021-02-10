      Weather Alert

Junction City Man Found Guilty Of Numerous Sexual Abuse Charges

Feb 10, 2021 @ 3:51pm

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – A Junction City man has been found guilty of nearly two dozen charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a child.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports 36-year-old Michael Long was found guilty last week in Linn County Circuit Court of 10 counts of sexual abuse, five counts of encouraging child sexual abuse, three counts of unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of sodomy, and one count of strangulation.

Prosecutor Julia Baker says the jury found him guilty on all charges after about an hour of deliberation.

Long is scheduled to be sentenced April 6 and could receive more than 150 years in prison.

