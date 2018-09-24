Junction City Man Arrested on Explosives-Making Charges
By Grant McHill
|
Sep 24, 2018 @ 3:19 PM

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. (AP) – A Junction City man is facing charges that he was manufacturing explosive devices inside his home.

The Register-Guard reports a man was charged Sunday with two felony counts of possession of a destructive device, one felony count of manufacturing a destructive device, three misdemeanor counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of manufacturing a controlled substance within 1000 feet (305 meters) of a school.

Police say he was first arrested Wednesday after a woman called authorities to say he had rushed her with a hatchet and then barricaded himself in their house.

Witnesses and neighbors told police that the 37-year-old had been performing detonations, building bombs with fertilizer and had severely damaged his car when explosives caught fire.

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Oregon Capitol’s Famous Cherry Trees May Get the Ax Oregon Moves to Protect Wine Seattle Court Agrees to Clear Past Pot Convictions Rash of Heroin Overdoses in Springfield Raises Alarm Hazel Dell Church Reopens Two Years After Arson 3 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized
Comments